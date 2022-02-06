A plea has been made for residents to come forward and fill vacancies at a parish council.

Two seats are currently vacant at Wigginton and Hopwas Parish Council are currently vacant.

Clerk Kate Clover said it was an ideal opportunity for people to help shape the future of the area.

“This is a particularly exciting time to join the parish council as it will receive some significant funding from the Community Infrastructure Levy in due course. “This is a real opportunity for people to get involved at the level of government closest to residents and make an impact within their own village. “Lichfield District Council are conducting a Community Governance Review this year and it is important that residents recognise the work of Wigginton and Hopwas Parish Council and resist local decisions being taken away from the parish.” Kate Clover

Anyone co-opted as a councillor will represent locals and work to help ensure delivery of local services.

“Over the last two years, the council has worked extremely hard to achieve good governance and has adopted many new policies including the development of a Parish Council Action Plan and has supported additional training for councillors and ensured they have a qualified clerk. “Unfortunately, due to personal circumstances some of our existing councillors are struggling to attend meetings and we desperately need to fill the remaining two vacancies to share these responsibilities going forward. “If you have an interest in what is happening in your village, this is a great time to consider putting yourself forward as a parish councillor. “There is no need to be linked to any political party, so you can stand in your own right as an individual and, traditionally, younger people are significantly under-represented on local councils so we would very much encourage anyone over the age of 18 to consider standing.” Kate Clover

For more details on joining the council email clerk@wiggintonandhopwas.co.uk or call 07540 991343.