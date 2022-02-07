Proposals that could see the golf course at Beacon Park axed will not open the door for developers to build on the land, the leader of Lichfield District Council has vowed.
The local authority has begun a consultation over the future of the course, which is also home to a foot and disc golf layout.
It comes after figures revealed that the facilities are only used around 8,000 times a year, equivalent to around 20 players a day
The council is seeking views on the land, with options such as rewilding, community gardens and orchards among the ideas open for discussion.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said any closure of the golf course would not see the land lost to the public in future.
“We will absolutely not be letting anything get built on the land where the golf course is in Beacon Park.
“This is a positive opportunity to create community-led uses for what is a large portion of the park.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
The local authority said the data on usage was gathered from a wide time period before and during the Covid pandemic.
Cllr Pullen added that the time was right to have a conversation about whether the golf course was the right use for the land going forward.
“How do we square the circle on 20 people a day using a third of Beacon Park?
“To put it another way, it’s the equivalent of the council tax from 500 homes being used just to subsidise golf.
“We are considering if we can make the park more accessible to more people. But no decisions have been made – we are just wanting people to engage in the discussion on it.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
The survey runs online until 21st February.
How do we sneak through the disposal of yet more leisure facilities without anyone noticing ?
The fact that Doug Pulled has to even say this shows where we stand as far as public trust and their expectations of the council goes. All people see are new houses and retirement complexes being thrown up left right and centre whilst the Friarsgate land remains empty and the city centre stagnates. Then there’s the fudging of the new leisure centre promise. People have had enough of words, Doug, they want action.
Another friary gym. No new homes all promises no action
Completely agree with the above comments. The fact that Cllr Doug Pullen even needs to say that they’re not building on acres of Beacon Park speaks volumes.
I am very sorry Cllr Pullen. I have no trust in you.
“We will absolutely not be letting anything get built on the land where the golf course is in Beacon Park.” Seems very specific to me. It appears to allow development on other parts of Beacon Park.
Cemetery? I mean we’re going to need acres of burial space given the demographics we’ve got.
Leave a comment