Proposals that could see the golf course at Beacon Park axed will not open the door for developers to build on the land, the leader of Lichfield District Council has vowed.

The golf course at Beacon Park. Picture: Bs0u10e01

The local authority has begun a consultation over the future of the course, which is also home to a foot and disc golf layout.

It comes after figures revealed that the facilities are only used around 8,000 times a year, equivalent to around 20 players a day

The council is seeking views on the land, with options such as rewilding, community gardens and orchards among the ideas open for discussion.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said any closure of the golf course would not see the land lost to the public in future.

“We will absolutely not be letting anything get built on the land where the golf course is in Beacon Park. “This is a positive opportunity to create community-led uses for what is a large portion of the park.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The local authority said the data on usage was gathered from a wide time period before and during the Covid pandemic.

Cllr Pullen added that the time was right to have a conversation about whether the golf course was the right use for the land going forward.

“How do we square the circle on 20 people a day using a third of Beacon Park? “To put it another way, it’s the equivalent of the council tax from 500 homes being used just to subsidise golf. “We are considering if we can make the park more accessible to more people. But no decisions have been made – we are just wanting people to engage in the discussion on it.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The survey runs online until 21st February.