Council chiefs have been urged to turn on the spending taps and deliver on their pledge to build a new leisure centre in Lichfield.

A plan of the new leisure centre layout at Stychbrook Park

Proposals for a new facility at Stychbrook Park were originally put forward as the long term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

The local authority has previously pledged £5million to help support the development, but it was dealt a blow when an application to the Government’s Levelling Up Fund was rejected.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for leisure, has now said a review has suggested the council money earmarked for the new centre could be used to fund future leisure provision across the community rather than via a single location.

But Cllr Alastair Little, independent member for Hammerwich with Wall, said the local authority needed to start spending some of the million of pounds it has in general reserves to keep its promises and provide for local people.

“I ask the leader of the council to turn the funding taps on and provide facilities – especially ones promised in front of hundreds of residents following a petition signed by more than 10,000 people.” Cllr Alastair Little, Lichfield District Council

Other members of the council have also called for the council to keep to its commitments on the delivery of a new leisure centre.

Cllr Paul Ray, Liberal Democrat representative for Chadsmead, said: