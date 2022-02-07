Nothing has changed on promises made on the future of leisure provision in Lichfield, the leader of Lichfield District Council has said.

Councillors have raised concerns that the local authority is changing the narrative around a long term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre at Stychbrook Park amid concerns over funding for the facility.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for leisure, suggested £5million pledged by the council for the project could be spent on provision across Lichfield rather than in a single location.

It led to Cllr Joanne Grange, independent member for Chadsmead, to suggest the local authority was trying to “weasel out” of promises made to campaigners during a public meeting at the Lichfield Garrick.

Cllr Doug Pullen

But Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, insisted the goalposts had not been moved.

“Nothing has changed at all on our leisure plans. “We made two promises, one to spend £695,000 to keep Friary Grange open for at least five years and another to commit £5million for a new pool and leisure facilities.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Pullen added that suggestions the council should spend money to keep the facility at Friary Grange open rather than build a new centre were a non-starter.

“At the time Friary Grange’s closure was proposed it was because the renewal of the lease would not have been financially viable as we would have been a tenant.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The Stychbrook Park location has been earmarked as the preferred location for a new centre.

But Cllr Grange said that given the strength of feeling on the need for a new leisure facility there needed to be more reassurance for residents.