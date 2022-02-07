Junior rugby players in Lichfield are celebrating after securing their place in a county cup final after a dramatic finale.

The Lichfield RUFC under 13 squad

The Lichfield RUFC under 13 team saw their clash at Leek finish level at 15-15.

But with both sides even, the decision was made to decide the result on the toss of a coin – although the Myrtle Greens later discovered they would have progressed under an away team rule.

Cold weather failed to dampen a lively atmosphere in front of a sizeable support, but Lichfield were dealt a blow with the scores tied at 15-15 and ten minutes to go after going a player down for a high tackle.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the city youngsters repelled wave after wave of Leek attack to ensure the game ended even before taking the win on the toss of a coin after the final whistle.