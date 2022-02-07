A new bench will be unveiled at a National Memorial Arboretum service marking 80 years since the formation of the Glider Pilot Regiment.

The Pegasus Bridge Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum

Veterans, families and friends of those who have served will be in attendance at the ceremony in Alrewas on 19th February.

The Glider Pilot Regiment was established in 1942 and saw action as part of airborne operations in World War Two, including in the landings at Normandy and Sicily, along with action at Pegasus Bridge.

It was eventually disbanded in 1957 when it became part of the Army Air Corps.

The service at the National Memorial Arboretum will take place at 11.30am.