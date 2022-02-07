Communities in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to organise celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Cllr Victoria Wilson and Ian Dudson, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lt of Staffordshire

The nation will mark the milestone on 2nd June with a series of events, including the Jubilee parade, the lighting of Beacons and the Platinum Pudding contest.

Staffordshire County Council is now asking residents, business, schools and community groups to join in with their own activities, such as street parties, summer fares or themed craft activities.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture, said:

“The Platinum Jubilee will be a momentous occasion and we want Staffordshire to be part of this historic celebration. “The celebrations will give us a great opportunity to thank the Queen for all she has done throughout her reign for the nation and for Staffordshire. “We want everyone to be able to join in what will be a fantastic weekend of celebrations. That’s residents, schools, community organisations and businesses, all coming together to have a good time. “So, whether it’s a street party, concert or a dress up day at work or in school, we want to hear your ideas. “This is all about bringing people and communities together to celebrate, building relationships, increasing community spirit and creating a legacy for future generations.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

The Platinum Jubilee weekend will also be celebrated with The Big Jubilee Lunch on 5th June.

Ian Dudson, CBE KstJ, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire said:

“This first ever Platinum Jubilee for a British Monarch gives us the opportunity to recognise and celebrate Her Majesty’s amazing reign. “Our gratitude can be demonstrated by being involved in one or more of the nationally coordinated events being planned, such as tree planting for The Queen’s Green Canopy or attending a beacon lighting. “I do hope in addition, that the community spirit so evident over the last two years, will be harnessed again during the Jubilee weekend, in a series of parties all across Staffordshire to pay our individual tributes.” Ian Dudson, CBE KstJ, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire

For more details on events taking place visit the Platinum Jubilee website.