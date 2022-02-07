Indie and rock covers will be served up by a band in Lichfield this week.
The Fazy’s will be at The Feathers Inn on Beacon Street on Friday (11th February).
The gig starts at 9pm and admission is free.
Enjoying our independent community journalism? Donate now to help meet our costs.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
Indie and rock covers will be served up by a band in Lichfield this week.
The Fazy’s will be at The Feathers Inn on Beacon Street on Friday (11th February).
The gig starts at 9pm and admission is free.