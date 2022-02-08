Pupils at a Lichfield school have been learning about the work of leading scientists to mark World Cancer Day.
Experts, including Dr James Bancroft from the Wellcome Centre for Human Genetics at the University of Oxford, spoke with students at The Friary School about the work taking place to help in the fight to improve treatment and diagnosis for patients.
Assistant headteacher Richard Barnett-Richards, said:
“This was a fantastic opportunity for students to engage with cutting edge scientific research and see how this supports the global effort to improve medical diagnosis and treatment.
“It is important that students are offered the opportunities to engage with professionals at all level to build their knowledge and cultural capital.”Richard Barnett-Richards, The Friary School