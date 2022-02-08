Kyle Patterson

Lichfield City added four more goals to their impressive tally for the season to secure a win at Romulus.

After notching up a century of strikes at the weekend, Ivor Green’s men added to their collection for the campaign with a first half effort from Kyle Patterson, before Tom Brown, Jack Edwards and Dan Lomas also netted in the second period.

City began brightly with a Luke Childs cross cleared as far as Patterson who sent his effort wide of the target.

Romulus thought they’d opened the scoring when the ball found the net only for the offside flag to deny them.

The first goal eventually came just after the half-hour mark when Joe Haines’ free-kick was headed home by Patterson.

But the hosts levelled before the interval when a through ball caught out the Lichfield defence and Trea Bertie rounded James Beeson to equalise.

City restored their lead two minutes into the second half when Haines again provided a delivery into the box for Brown to nod home past Connnor Hill.

Jamie Elkes then headed narrowly over as Lichfield looked to extend their lead.

But Romulus continued to look for a goal of their own with Beeson alert to produce a fine save to claw a goalbound effort away.

The next goal always looked like being important and it went to City as Lomas found Edwards in the box and he rifled home.

A free-kick just after the hour mark gave Lomas the chance to net and he made no mistake as Lichfield went 4-1 up.

Romulus still battled to get back into the game though with a header wide and Beeson forced to keep out a long range effort.

But the home side’s efforts were hampered when they were reduced to ten men after skipper Cameron Lee was shown a second yellow card.