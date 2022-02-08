A play inspired by the life of jazz singer and civil rights activist Nina Simone is coming to a Lichfield city centre venue.

Florence Odumosu in Black is the Colour of My Voice

Written and directed by Apphia Campbell and performed by Florence Odumosu, Black is the Colour of My Voice comes to The Hub at St Mary’s on 24th February.

Featuring iconic songs, the story reflects on a journey from a young piano prodigy to a vocalist at the forefront of the civil rights movement.

The Hub’s creative director, Anthony Evans said:

“As a venue we work hard to bring in top quality acts and Apphia Campbell’s show has sold out seasons in Shanghai, New York, Edinburgh, and in the West End – it doesn’t get much better than this. “The Hub is proud to consistently promote the work of black artists and although this may seem like a tribute show, it examines themes around the civil rights movement that are as relevant as ever in today’s society, all set to the phenomenal soundtrack of Nina Simone. “It’s probably the show of the year and we are only in February.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets for the show are £20 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.