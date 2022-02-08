Almost 400 residents have had their say on proposals to redraw Parliamentary boundaries in Lichfield.

Part of Streethay

The initial proposals put forward by the Boundary Commission for England would see large parts of Streethay move into the Tamworth constituency.

Of the 376 people who responded to a consultation, only two have voiced support for the plans.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant, who has previously spoken out against the changes, said the strength of feeling was clear.

“An incredible 376 people responded – and 374 strongly opposed the move. This is one of the largest number of responses received by the Commission for anywhere in England! “Words used to describe the proposal include ridiculous, stupid, incredible, bizarre, ludicrous, crazy, baffling, illogical, and unacceptable. I agree. “Reasons given for their opposition to the change included Lichfield schools and shops being close to Streethay, historical connections, the division of Lichfield Trent Valley station between Lichfield and Tamworth constituencies, and people who have moved to Streethay saying they might not have done so if they had known it were going to be moved into the Tamworth constituency.” Michael Fabricant MP

The next phase of the process will see people offered the chance to have their say at a public hearing.

Mr Fabricant said he welcomed counter-proposals to keep Streethay within the Lichfield boundary – and would be among those speaking on the issue next month.