Almost 400 residents have had their say on proposals to redraw Parliamentary boundaries in Lichfield.
The initial proposals put forward by the Boundary Commission for England would see large parts of Streethay move into the Tamworth constituency.
Of the 376 people who responded to a consultation, only two have voiced support for the plans.
Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant, who has previously spoken out against the changes, said the strength of feeling was clear.
“An incredible 376 people responded – and 374 strongly opposed the move. This is one of the largest number of responses received by the Commission for anywhere in England!
“Words used to describe the proposal include ridiculous, stupid, incredible, bizarre, ludicrous, crazy, baffling, illogical, and unacceptable. I agree.
“Reasons given for their opposition to the change included Lichfield schools and shops being close to Streethay, historical connections, the division of Lichfield Trent Valley station between Lichfield and Tamworth constituencies, and people who have moved to Streethay saying they might not have done so if they had known it were going to be moved into the Tamworth constituency.”Michael Fabricant MP
The next phase of the process will see people offered the chance to have their say at a public hearing.
Mr Fabricant said he welcomed counter-proposals to keep Streethay within the Lichfield boundary – and would be among those speaking on the issue next month.
“I am pleased that Lichfield City Council has proposed that come the next local boundary review, they will argue for the Streethay and Whittington ward to be split and Streethay ward to be formally absorbed into the City of Lichfield.
“I will make further representations to keep Streethay in Lichfield in early March when I appear in person before the Commissioners in Stafford – I urge others to do so too.”Michael Fabricant MP
Problem is Chris Pincher is 101% better MP than Fabricant. He even holds regular local surgeries for his area inc the villages, always willing to listen, & is polite. That said Streethay is not Tamworth – but neither is Little Aston who seem very happy with Chris Pincher
Flossy never seen him in Wall, don’t know what he looks like. I have written to him to ask his views on Boris though he has been recorded as saying Boris has done no wrong. Another yes man
“… and people who have moved to Streethay saying they might not have done so if they had known it were going to be moved into the Tamworth constituency” as if!
