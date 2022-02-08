Lichfield’s MP has claimed Keir Starmer was not targeted by a mob over claims he failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile.

Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

Michael Fabricant’s comments come despite a video on social media showing a group of protesters shouting “Savile” at the Labour leader and accusing him of “protecting paedophiles”.

But in a post on Twitter, the Lichfield MP insisted this was not the reason he was targeted by the mob.

“The mainstream media are claiming Starmer was attacked because of Savile – no, not so. “He walked into an anti-vaxxer demo with people screaming ‘overthrow the Government’ and ‘free Assange’.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant has previously been criticised for repeating claims from Boris Johnson that Mr Starmer had failed to prosecute the disgraced former broadcaster during his time as Director of Public Prosecutions.

The comments of the Prime Minister have also come under fire, even from members of his own party who have urged him to withdraw them.

But in a series of social media posts, Conservative MP Mr Fabricant said:

“Starmer blames Boris for everything that took place even when he wasn’t there and didn’t know about it because he was in charge. “Boris is therefore equally entitled to say Starmer – who was in charge of the Crown Prosecution Service – must equally take the can for not prosecuting Savile even though evidence was there. “But no-one should be intimidated by a braying mob.” Michael Fabricant

The claims Mr Starmer failed to prosecute Savile have previously been debunked by a number of fact-checking organisations.