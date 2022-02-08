New plans for a development of more than 100 new homes in Fradley have been drawn up.

An artist’s impression of the layout of the proposed development in Fradley

The scheme would see one, two, three and four bedroom properties built on land off Horner Avenue.

A previous planning application for the site was refused in September, but the new proposals see a reduction in the number of homes on the site from 115 to 109, with changes also made to the public open space.

A planning statement said:

“The site has been designed to utilise effectively the site area while creating an attractive and liveable environment, incorporating sustainable design principles. “One of the refusal reasons of the previous planning application stated that the proposed provision of public open space within the development was inadequate and would fail to provide appropriate inclusive, useable outdoor space. “The proposed open space is multi-functional, incorporating equipped play provision. “The proposed development delivers much needed affordable housing and appropriate house sizes and tenures.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.