People are being urged to continue playing their part to keep the Covid-19 case rate falling across Staffordshire.

The current data shows that the county rate is just over 789 per 100,000 people – below the national and regional average.

Although restrictions have been lifted, Staffordshire County Council is urging people to continue wearing face coverings in busy areas and get vaccinated when they are eligible.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet support member for public health, said:

“Staffordshire’s case rate continues to fall from its Omicron peak in January, but it’s important to remember that current case rates are still higher than previous peaks seen in 2021. “Many more people now have better protection against the virus which highlights how important it is for people to get fully vaccinated and boosted as soon as they are eligible. “The good news is that it has never been easier to get a vaccine, with walk-in clinics across the county offering doses without the need to book an appointment.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Dr Richard Harling, director for health and care at Staffordshire County Council, added: