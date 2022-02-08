Residents have been told a planned redevelopment in Lichfield city centre will look to create a clear identity rather than replicate other towns and cities.

The former Tempest Ford land in Lichfield city centre – now part of the Birmingham Road site

Lichfield District Council is hoping to begin work on the Birmingham Road site later this year with a view to creating a new mixed use scheme by 2024.

The redevelopment will sit within the conservation area meaning any project will need to fit within the wider context of the area.

But Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said he believed there was an opportunity to create a distinct scheme on the land, which includes the former Tempest Ford and police station sites.

“We see a lot of comments from people saying they like shopping in places such as Tamworth, but frankly we shouldn’t be looking to replicate. “Lichfield has a distinct character and is an experiential destination. “The conservation area challenges us to get it right. We want high quality buildings so it will be carefully designed to create the right identity and be integrated with the existing buildings. “What we don’t want is a generic, bland development where you could be in any town or city across the country.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The council has already market tested the plans and reported a positive response from potential developers.

Cllr Pullen said he was confident a “once in a lifetime” opportunity would be taken to redevelop the site.

“There’s no doubt that we need to get moving on the Birmingham Road site. “When we took the plans out to market test them developers were interested in each and every part. “Friarsgate was based heavily around retail, but these plans are not retail-led. In fact, there may not be any retail at all. “Instead there will be offices, residential and leisure facilities, including a cinema along with food and beverage outlets.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Much of the site has been left empty since the long-awaited – but ultimately doomed – Friarsgate scheme failed to materialise, despite existing businesses being closed and demolished to make way for the project.

But while residents never saw so much as a shovel hit the ground on that project after funding failed to materialise, Cllr Pullen insisted the new proposals would begin to take shape sooner rather than later.