Residents have been told a planned redevelopment in Lichfield city centre will look to create a clear identity rather than replicate other towns and cities.
Lichfield District Council is hoping to begin work on the Birmingham Road site later this year with a view to creating a new mixed use scheme by 2024.
The redevelopment will sit within the conservation area meaning any project will need to fit within the wider context of the area.
But Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said he believed there was an opportunity to create a distinct scheme on the land, which includes the former Tempest Ford and police station sites.
“We see a lot of comments from people saying they like shopping in places such as Tamworth, but frankly we shouldn’t be looking to replicate.
“Lichfield has a distinct character and is an experiential destination.
“The conservation area challenges us to get it right. We want high quality buildings so it will be carefully designed to create the right identity and be integrated with the existing buildings.
“What we don’t want is a generic, bland development where you could be in any town or city across the country.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
The council has already market tested the plans and reported a positive response from potential developers.
Cllr Pullen said he was confident a “once in a lifetime” opportunity would be taken to redevelop the site.
“There’s no doubt that we need to get moving on the Birmingham Road site.
“When we took the plans out to market test them developers were interested in each and every part.
“Friarsgate was based heavily around retail, but these plans are not retail-led. In fact, there may not be any retail at all.
“Instead there will be offices, residential and leisure facilities, including a cinema along with food and beverage outlets.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Much of the site has been left empty since the long-awaited – but ultimately doomed – Friarsgate scheme failed to materialise, despite existing businesses being closed and demolished to make way for the project.
But while residents never saw so much as a shovel hit the ground on that project after funding failed to materialise, Cllr Pullen insisted the new proposals would begin to take shape sooner rather than later.
“By taking a multi-phased, zoned approach we have more agility with the site.
“It means we can take parcels and look to develop them either separately or simultaneously.
“There will soon be inevitable preparatory work for construction, but there work won’t being until there is something ready to build on it.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
A picture is forming in my mind. No retail shops. The leisure facilities are a cinema and beverage outlets. The rest will be council offices and houses.
This has been designated as a gateway project. Will visitors be flocking to see this? Well I will answer my own question. NO! Anymore than visitors go around any other housing estate.
Councillor Pullen come clean. If the funds are not there for a proper development and the council is resorting to more houses then say so. A bit of honesty will not hurt you. You must know that the citizens of Lichfield do not want this sort of development. Do you represent the people of Lichfield? Honesty in politics is becoming a rare attribute these days. You are now performing far differently than the promises you made when elected to the office you hold.
To encourage people to use public transport, it is essential to keep railway station, bus station and taxi rank together to facilitate transfer from one to another.
If the Council plan to remove, instead of improve, the bus station for purely financial reasons, that is another disastrous policy and one that can never be corrected.
So Lichfield is an ‘experiential destination’. Well it certainly is, but increasingly not for the reasons hoped for. Offices, residential and leisure facilities, including a cinema and food outlets? Remind me- how big is this site?
