A cinema will be critical to the redevelopment of the city centre, the leader of Lichfield District Council has said.

The local authority is hoping to create a new mixed use scheme on the Birmingham Road site.

The land had previously been earmarked for the failed Friarsgate scheme.

But while that project was led by retail, the new proposals will see a mix of leisure, residential and offices.

One element that will come forward from the previous Friarsgate scheme is the ambition to add a new cinema to the development.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said it would be a key part of the project.

“Friarsgate was based heavily around retail, but these plans are not retail-led. In fact, there may not be any retail at all. “Instead there will be offices, residential and leisure facilities, including the cinema along with food and beverage outlets. “The cinema is critical as it will give us an exciting cultural area with the Lichfield Garrick, a cinema and new food and beverage options.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Despite the disruption to the movie industry caused by the rise of streaming services, Cllr Pullen insisted there was still a demand for films to be shown on the big screen.