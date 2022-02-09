Part of the new Parliamentary boundaries map proposed by Labour

Proposals to combine parts of Lichfield and Burntwood with areas in Walsall and North Staffordshire have been branded “crazy” by the city’s MP.

The Boundary Commission for England has carried out a consultation over plans to even up the number of voters under Parliamentary constituencies.

Initial proposals had seen the potential for Streethay to be moved into the Tamworth area.

But counter suggestions have also been put forward by Labour to the commission, including one which would see major changes for Lichfield and Burntwood by the creation of a Mid-Staffordshire constituency area.

The document submitted to the Parliamentary Boundary Commission by the party says:

Labour’s full proposed Midlands Parliamentary boundary map

“The Lichfield and Aldridge County Constituency (CC) would comprise three wards of the Borough of Walsall and 11 wards of the District of Lichfield, five of which are currently wholly or partly in the Tamworth CC. “In Staffordshire the consequential changes would be that the Tamworth CC would include the Lichfield District wards of Alrewas and Fradley and Needwood, and a new Mid-Staffordshire seat would be created with local centres in Stone, Penkridge and Burntwood. “This constituency would include the South Staffordshire District ward of Huntington and Hatherton which would be the only change to the existing South Staffordshire CC. “The only other change from the initial proposals would be the inclusion of the Wheaton Aston, Bishopswood and Lapley ward in the Stafford CC.” Labour response to 2023 Boundary Review

“It would make a total mockery of local identity”

But Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said that the suggestions put forward by Labour were completely out of kilter with local views.

Michael Fabricant MP

“While I fight for the Lichfield and Burntwood constituency by trying to keep Streethay in Lichfield, Labour wants to see the constituency broken up and the City of Lichfield combined with parts of Walsall. “It would cross county and district boundaries and make a total mockery of local identity. “But it gets madder – they want Burntwood removed and twinned instead with Stone in North Staffordshire, “Whoever has proposed this in the Labour Party either doesn’t know the area or knows no shame. “Burntwood, if Labour get their way, while still remaining in Lichfield district, would be in a new Mid-Staffordshire constituency along with Stone and Penkridge.” Michael Fabricant MP

The document put forward by the Labour Party suggests there is a clear reason for the changes.

“A better arrangement would be for the seat to be shared between the counties to comprise parts of the Borough of Walsall and the City of Lichfield where the urban-rural contrasts are less stark.” Labour response to 2023 Boundary Review

Mr Fabricant said: