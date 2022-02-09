Chasetown continued their promotion push with a dramatic last gasp win against Shepshed Dynamo.

Jack Langston celebrates his late goal against Shepshed Dynamo. Picture: Dave Birt

The result means the Scholars have now clocked up six straight wins to consolidate second place in the table and keep the pressure firmly on leaders Ilkeston.

But they were made to work for the points by the visitors as Dynamo went close twice when Dempsey Arlott-John and Jack Rogers both hit the same piece of side netting within two minutes of each other.

Chasetown immediately went up the other end and almost took the lead when captain Danny O’Callaghan saw his shot diverted wide by an onrushing defender.

The Scholars thought they had taken the lead just before the half hour mark as a header was spilled by Dynamo keeper Brandon Ganley and the ball trickled over the line – only for the referee to call it back for a foul.

O’Callaghan headed just over as Chasetown looked to find the breakthrough.

But just as Shepshed thought they had clung on to earn a point, Joey Butlin advanced into the box only to be brought down for a penalty. Jack Langston kept his cool from 12 yards to net his 101st goal for The Scholars and secure the victory.