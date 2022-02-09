Two Lichfield schools have joined a multi-academy education trust.
St Chad’s C of E Primary School and St Michael’s C of E Primary School became part of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership (ATLP) at the start of this month.
They join other primary settings in Birmingham, Tamworth, Warwickshire and Sutton Coldfield, as well as neighbouring Lichfield schools Greysbrooke and Scotch Orchard.
The move to join the partnership comes after a period of consultation with parents, staff and the community.
St Michael’s headteacher Helen Robertson said:
“We have been associated with the teaching side of Arthur Terry for more than ten years, so it seems like a natural fit to be part of the wider learning partnership.
“I am looking forward to engaging with a wider family of schools that are at the cutting edge of teaching, which will have a very positive impact on our own craft of teaching and learning opportunities for our children.”Helen Robertson
The ATLP now has more than 10,000 students, staff and governors following the two latest additions.
St Chad’s headteacher Julie Smith said:
“As a small Church of England school, it will bring all kinds of opportunities for both staff and pupils.
“We have already been working with the partnership and the positive impact that is having on us is already evident, as it is already allowing us to share ideas with other schools in the family and learn more about what is done elsewhere.
“I talk about St Chad’s being a family, and by joining the ATLP, our family has just got bigger.”Julie Smith