Headteachers Helen Robertson and Julie Smith

Two Lichfield schools have joined a multi-academy education trust.

St Chad’s C of E Primary School and St Michael’s C of E Primary School became part of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership (ATLP) at the start of this month.

They join other primary settings in Birmingham, Tamworth, Warwickshire and Sutton Coldfield, as well as neighbouring Lichfield schools Greysbrooke and Scotch Orchard.

The move to join the partnership comes after a period of consultation with parents, staff and the community.

St Michael’s headteacher Helen Robertson said:

“We have been associated with the teaching side of Arthur Terry for more than ten years, so it seems like a natural fit to be part of the wider learning partnership. “I am looking forward to engaging with a wider family of schools that are at the cutting edge of teaching, which will have a very positive impact on our own craft of teaching and learning opportunities for our children.” Helen Robertson

The ATLP now has more than 10,000 students, staff and governors following the two latest additions.

St Chad’s headteacher Julie Smith said: