Plans for new energy efficient streetlights on a business park in Burntwood will be discussed by councillors next week.

An example of one of the solar streetlights

London and Cambridge Properties has applied for planning permission to install 73 new solar-powered columns on Zone 3 and 4 of Burntwood Business Park.

The landowner says the new lights would use motion detection to increase brightness when people are in the area.

“During the set hours of darkness the lights operate at 30% brightness. When movement is detected, they increase to 100% over the course of a few seconds to avoid a sudden flash. “After a 30 second period of no movement the lights then reduce back to 30% again. “There is no existing streetlighting in London and Cambridge Properties-owned areas of Burtnwood Business Park, so tenants rely only on external floodlights from units which are not regularly on. “A solar-powered option is environmentally friendly, showing our continued willingness to improve the Burntwood area.” Planning statement

Burntwood Town Council’s planning committee will discuss the plans at a meeting on 15th February in order to provide a response before a final decision is made on the scheme by Lichfield District Council.

Full details of the proposals are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.