A classical ensemble will bring their vocal talents to Lichfield Cathedral for a concert next week

Fieri Consort

Fieri Consort will be in the city on 19th February to perform the work of a local composer from the 17th Century.

Michael East was organist and choirmaster at the cathedral from 1618 to 1638.

A spokesperson for Fieri Consort said:

“We are delighted that the choristers from the Lichfield Cathedral choir will be joining us for a few pieces in this concert and we will work with them in the afternoon in an open rehearsal and workshop.” Fieri Consort spokesperson

The concert takes place at 7pm and tickets are £15 and can be booked online.