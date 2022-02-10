A new buggy walking group is launching in Lichfield.

Parents, grandparents and carers are invited to join the regular Happy Feet gatherings which kick off att 11.15am on 3rd March.

The walk will be led by staff from Freedom Leisure and will start at Lichfield Social Club car park before heading out around Stowe Pool, followed by tea and toast at Charnwood Children’s Centre.

“It’s a great way to improve fitness, improve your mood and reduce anxiety. “The walk is tailored to the group so will go at whatever pace is preferred.” Freedom Leisure spokesperson

For more details email julia.kendrick@freedom-leisure.co.uk.