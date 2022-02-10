A comedian has been thanked for her efforts to raise thousands for charity at an event in Lichfield.

Jo Brand will take to the stage at the Lichfield Garrick this evening (1oth February) in aid of Douglas Macmillan Hospice.

She had originally been due to perform in 2020 only for the show to be postponed due to the Covid pandemic.

But the comic will finally appear at the city theatre tonight, with the show expected to raise more than £14,500 for the charity.

The hospice’s head of fundraising Donna Adams said:

“We’re delighted that Jo is coming to Lichfield and performing to raise money. “She’s been a fantastic supporter of our children’s services for many years, with her previous fundraising shows raising a fantastic amount of money for the hospice. “We’re so grateful for her continued support. “I’d also like to thank everyone at the Garrick who have enabled this special night to finally go ahead. “After postponing the event twice due to the pandemic, we’re so pleased that it can finally happen and we hope that everyone has a great night.” Donna Adams, Douglas Macmillan Hospice

The BAFTA and British Comedy Award winner said she was delighted to be able to help the charity fund its work.