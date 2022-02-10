Plans to redevelop land previously earmarked for Friarsgate will not see housing built before other aspects, councillors have been told.

The former Tempest Ford site in Lichfield city centre

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet backed proposals for a mixed use scheme on the rebranded Birmingham Road site.

It will see a zoned approach taken with the development broken up into sections for leisure, offices and residential aspects to be built over a staggered period.

But Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, told a cabinet meeting this week that he did not want to see the housing element built first.

“We want to see the cinema, leisure and food and beverage leading the way on the site – we absolutely do not want to see the residential part leading the way. “There is an inherent danger that if we go first with residential that nothing else ever happens. We don’t want that to happen. “This is a site that needs public open space, leisure, cinema etc built on it, so we will lead with that.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The redevelopment proposals would finally see the land repurposed more than 15 years after the doomed Friarsgate site was earmarked.

Cllr Andy Smith, cabinet member for innovation and corporate services, said he was pleased to see reassurances over the priority being given to different aspects of the project.

“I and other cabinet members were keen to see the leisure part of this site – the cinema, family restaurants etc – get delivered. “Doing the zoned approach means we don’t have to wait for residential to get completed.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

“The cinema is critical”

An artist’s impression of the cinema which would have formed part of the Friarsgate development

The cinema – which indicative plans show could be built on the area currently occupied by the Birmingham Road multi-storey car park – has been a central part of plans for redevelopment of the site, with an operator identified in 2016 before the Friarsgate scheme bit the dust.

No details of who might take on such a facility in the new proposals has yet become available, but the council said it had seen a positive response from developers and other parties as part of a market testing exercise.

But Cllr Pullen has previously spoken of his view that the chance for movie fans to enjoy the big screen in the city would be critical element of the new plans.

“We want to see people travelling in to visit the cinema and then while they’re here with their wallets and purses open they can spend money in other shops. ““The cinema is critical as it will give us an exciting cultural area with the Lichfield Garrick, a cinema and new food and beverage options.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The proposals for the Birmingham Road site development will now be put before full council later this month for a final decision on whether to push ahead with the scheme.