Council chiefs say a review of plans for the provision of nursing care in Staffordshire will help ensure they remain fit for purpose.

The cabinet at Staffordshire County Council will examine previous proposals at a meeting on 16th February to decide if needs have changed.

Previous plans were put forward two years ago, but have been disrupted by the Covid pandemic and adult social care reforms, with the authority saying both have impacted on prices and future demand.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for health and care, said:

“We are committed to ensuring that there is a supply of good quality nursing care which meets the future needs of the population, at an affordable price. “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the county. Added to this, proposed government social care reforms will have a significant impact on the care home market. “It is therefore only right we look again at our plans for nursing care in Staffordshire, and ensure these are taken into account. “By taking some extra time to review our plans, speak to residents and those directly involved in nursing care, we can ensure our plans are fit for the future.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

The county council says it hopes the review will lead to the development of a new business case for nursing care provision later this year.