Oklahoma!

A dementia-friendly screening of hit film Oklahoma! is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

The classic musical follows the story of two pairs of lovers.

The screening will be tailored for the needs of people with dementia.

A spokesperson said:

“The lights are kept on at a low level, the film will have an interval and audiences can move around or leave the studio as required.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets for the screening on 1st March are £10 and can be booked online.