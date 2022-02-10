A dining in the dark experience is coming to a Lichfield hotel.

Dans Le Noir? will open a pop-up at the Swinfen Hall Hotel in March.

Having first opened in Paris in 2004, the initiative has expanded across the globe.

A spokesperson said:

“It offers the opportunity to taste gourmet, creative and seasonal cuisine in complete darkness, accompanied and served by unexpected guides. “The concept of dinner or lunch in pitch darkness is an original experience that allows us to re-evaluate our perception of taste and touch, while reclaiming and reinvigorating our senses.” Swinfen Hall Hotel spokesperson

The Dans Le Noir? experience costs £95 for a three course meal and wine. It will run on evenings from Wednesday to Saturday and afternoons on Sunday from 1st March to 31st March.

For more details and to book visit the Swinfen Hall Hotel website.