Missing kitten Max

The owners of a kitten missing in Lichfield are appealing for help to find their pet.

Eight month old cat Max has not previously been outside his home in the Netherstowe area.

His owner said:

“Max managed to get out last night (9th February) but has never been further than the garden before. “He hasn’t got a collar but is neutered and chipped.”

Max is described as being ginger and white in colour.

(Update: Max the cat has now been found safe and is back with his owners)