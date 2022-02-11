Plans to increase the amount families in Lichfield and Burntwood pay to fund fire and rescue services will be presented next week.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams will deliver his first budget plan at a meeting on Monday (14th February)

The Staffordshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel will hear about proposals to increase council tax bills by 1.99% – equivalent to an additional £1.57 a year for a Band D property – to help fund emergency services across the county.

Despite the increase, Commissioner Adams said further savings would need to be made in order to balance the books over the coming years.

“I am acutely aware that household budgets are tight, so I expect every pound of taxpayer’s money invested to be spent wisely and for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service to continually seek efficiencies. “To balance the mid term financial strategy without using reserves, a further £2million of additional savings will be required by 2026. “This will be challenging but given a good record of making savings, smarter use of technology, more efficient crewing models and to share more buildings and back-office costs with Staffordshire Police, I believe this is achievable.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

The meeting of the panel will be streamed online from 2pm.

“A flexible and responsive service”

The Commissioner said the budget would support his local Fire and Rescue Plan in outlining the future direction of the service in Staffordshire.

