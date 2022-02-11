Plans to increase the amount families in Lichfield and Burntwood pay to fund fire and rescue services will be presented next week.
Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams will deliver his first budget plan at a meeting on Monday (14th February)
The Staffordshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel will hear about proposals to increase council tax bills by 1.99% – equivalent to an additional £1.57 a year for a Band D property – to help fund emergency services across the county.
Despite the increase, Commissioner Adams said further savings would need to be made in order to balance the books over the coming years.
“I am acutely aware that household budgets are tight, so I expect every pound of taxpayer’s money invested to be spent wisely and for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service to continually seek efficiencies.
“To balance the mid term financial strategy without using reserves, a further £2million of additional savings will be required by 2026.
“This will be challenging but given a good record of making savings, smarter use of technology, more efficient crewing models and to share more buildings and back-office costs with Staffordshire Police, I believe this is achievable.”Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams
The meeting of the panel will be streamed online from 2pm.
“A flexible and responsive service”
The Commissioner said the budget would support his local Fire and Rescue Plan in outlining the future direction of the service in Staffordshire.
“Since my election in May 2021, I have been hugely impressed by the professionalism and commitment of our officers and staff. I would like to thank them for this, and particularly for the extra effort they have made to keep us safe during the Covid19 pandemic.
“In December 2021 I published my plan, which sets out priorities and service expectations on behalf of Staffordshire residents. These include a flexible and responsive service, protecting people and places, helping people most at risk stay safe and ensuring we have a fire and rescue service fit for tomorrow.
‘The work that our services do has changed significantly in recent decades, providing a broad range of services to keep people safe at home, at work and in public places.
“Some of that demand is more complex than before – climate change has led to more extreme weather events, leading to flooding and large-scale fires in open areas that have required protracted, resource-intensive responses.
“This budget balances the need for efficiencies with ensuring that our new Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber has the resources to continue to keep us all safe.”Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams