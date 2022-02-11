The Listening Centre EAP Ltd collecting their award

A local business is celebrating after winning a business award.

The Listening Centre EAP Ltd was named Lichfield Small Business of the Year at the annual Sutton, Lichfield and Tamworth Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards.

Founded by Sharon McCormick from her home address in Burntwood in 2003, the company has grown to work with organisations throughout the Midlands region, providing specialist support for their staff.

Now based in Lichfield city centre, the business offers wellbeing services that include talking therapy, trauma defusing, mediation and tailor made training.

Sharon said: