Picture: Benson Kua



Politicians have supported the decision to fly the rainbow flag outside Burntwood Library.

Criticism was levelled at the move on social media with one poster describing it as “un-Christian” and asking for it to be removed.

But a number of local political figures stepped in to condemn the now-deleted comments.

Cllr Rob Birch, a member of Burntwood Town Council and Lichfield District Council, said:

“They fly the flag because they can and should – if you don’t like it then your non-attendance at the library is unlikely to be missed. “Come to think of it, your non-attendance in Burntwood would be welcome. There is no place here for small-minded bigotry.” Cllr Rob Birch

MP Michael Fabricant said:

“God teaches us to love and be tolerant to one another. “The rainbow flag is an expression of love – straight or gay. “Good on you, Burntwood Library.” Michael Fabricant MP

Cllr Darren Ennis

Cllr Darren Ennis said he was “proud” to see the flag flying above the town’s library.