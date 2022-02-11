A new act has been confirmed for the launch of a music night at a venue in Lichfield city centre.

The Kirk McElhinney Trio

The Little Easy Band had been due to play The Hub R’nB Club on 18th February, but were forced to cancel the date.

The Hub at St Mary’s has now confirmed that they will be replaced on the bill by the Kirk McElhinney Trio.

A spokesperson said:

“The quality of Kirk McElhinney’s songwriting, his voice and guitar playing is recognised by any who come across his work. “His songs and his delivery have an uncanny ability to capture people’s hearts and move minds and bodies.” The Hub at St Mary’s spokesperson

He will be joined in the trio by Andy Hay and John Ellis, while support will come from solo acoustic blues artist Pistol Pete Wearn.

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.