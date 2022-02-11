Countryside and urban green spaces will take centre stage for 2022 Staffordshire Day celebrations.

Cllr Philip White

Events will take place across the county to mark the date on 1st May, with the theme of The Great Outdoors.

Among them will be the Staffordshire Day Film Festival, which will return for a second year.

The competition will see film-makers showcase their work across six categories, with a £500 prize for the overall winner.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader and cabinet member with responsibility for tourism at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We have a lot to shout about here in Staffordshire and over the last six years we’ve used Staffordshire Day to tell the world what a wonderful place it is to live in and visit. “This year’s theme is the great outdoors and we’re celebrating our amazing countryside and open spaces. “As in previous years, we want everyone to join in the celebrations. There will be a host of different events and activities over the weekend, including our film festival which is back for this year, so we’re encouraging people to take part and get exploring. “Our last two Staffordshire Days were held virtually because of Covid-19, so this year we’ll be crossing our fingers and hoping we can get back to physical events and celebrations.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Louisa Shaw, from We Are Staffordshire, said the theme had been chosen after a period where open spaces came to the forefront of the lives of many people.