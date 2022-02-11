Family favourite The Tiger Who Came to Tea is coming to the Lichfield Garrick stage next month.

The Tiger Who Came To Tea

The show will be in the city on 5th and 6th March.

A spokesperson said:

“Join the tea-guzzling tiger in the delightful family show packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos. “This is a stunning stage adaptation of the classic tale of teatime mayhem.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £16 and can be booked online.