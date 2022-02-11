Family favourite The Tiger Who Came to Tea is coming to the Lichfield Garrick stage next month.
The show will be in the city on 5th and 6th March.
A spokesperson said:
“Join the tea-guzzling tiger in the delightful family show packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos.
“This is a stunning stage adaptation of the classic tale of teatime mayhem.”Lichfield Garrick spokesperson
Tickets are £16 and can be booked online.
Wish my Grandkids were younger. Would love to go see this. Love the book.
@Denise: I know just how you feel! I wish my kids were younger – it looks like the perfect show for little ones.
