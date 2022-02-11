Time is running out for organisations in Lichfield and Burntwood to apply for money for environmental projects.

The Severn Trent Community Fund has been launched as part of a partnership with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Grants of £5,000, £10,000 and £20,000 are available for non-profit organisations and local charities for projects dealing with green spaces, recycling and water saving.

Severn Trent Community Fund officer Natalie Cunningham said:

“We hope that the fund will create some fantastic opportunities for communities right across the region to get some nature positive projects up and running. “The best part is that all of our wonderful customers get to vote on their favourite project and have the final decision on which projects are successful.” Natalie Cunningham

The application window for funding will close on 20th February. Interested organisations are asked to book onto one of Severn Trent’s application workshops to find out more about the fund.

Finalists will be shortlisted by an independent Community Fund panel before public voting will begins April.