Tributes have been paid to a former member of Lichfield Civic Society.
Retired architect David Duffy died last month. He had previously been president and chairman of the group.
Roger Hockney, president of the Civic Society said:
“David’s sustained enthusiasm and professional background ensured the society was in a strong position when asked to comment on development proposals in Lichfield.
“We continue to miss his wise counsel at our meetings.
“Our thoughts are with his wife Lorraine and his family.”Roger Hockney, Lichfield Civic Society