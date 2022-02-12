Bosses at a Shenstone factory targeted by activists say the damage caused “cannot be acceptable under any circumstances”.

Protesters on the roof at the UAV Engines site in Shenstone. Picture: Guy Smallman

The UAV Engines site on Lynn Lane has been disrupted on a number of occasions in recent years by members of the Palestine Action group.

But in a letter to residents the company said the latest action was a step too far.

“While we accept the democratic right to peacefully protest, the level of vandalism, destruction of property and physical assault that was witnessed during the last attack cannot be acceptable under any circumstances. “Forty-eight of our windows were smashed by the activists while the building was occupied, showing a blatant disregard for the safety of our employees, sending glass shards everywhere, with other extensive damage to the roof, workshops and various equipment. “These attacks inflect significant damage, but more regrettably, they also take their toll on the wellbeing of our employees, their partners and their families, in addition to the disruption of the community and other companies on the adjoining estates. “What we have experienced here is sheer criminal danger and this behaviour threatens the very fabric of our society. “We are extremely proud and grateful for being a part of Shenstone’s community and we appreciate the support and patience during the significant disturbances caused by these attacks.” UAV Engines Ltd letter to Shenstone residents

The company has been targeted over claims it provides engines for Elbit drones used by Israeli forces to attack Palestine.

But UAV Engines said the claims were incorrect, insisting it only supplied engines -similar to those used in cars and motorbikes – for UK surveillance drones and UN peacekeeping forces.

“The activists want the community to believe that UAV Engines are responsible for deaths in the Middle East, which is untrue. “Palestine Action now feed on the current wave of a pervasive belief by certain factions in this country that it is okay to destroy the property and well-being of people who do not agree with their view. “Their actions represent wanton vandalism against ordinary working people and their communities. “The activists are in the minority who should follow the democratic route to present their argument rather than damage property that belongs to others.” UAV Engines Ltd letter to Shenstone residents

In response to the letters, Palestine Action released a video on social media of campaigners damaging the factory during their last visit.

A spokesperson for the campaign group said the letters sent out by the company to local residents were “pitiful”.