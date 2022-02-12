More than 5,000 miles will be cycled as part of a fundraising challenge in aid of St Giles Hospice.

Steve Munro

Steve Munro will take on the epic 14-week ride to thank staff at the Whittington-based charity for the support they gave his brother-in-law at the end of his life in 2020.

St Giles Hospice cared for Tim Jackson when he was diagnosed with cancer.

Now 61-year-old Steve will cycle between 50 and 70 miles daily, six days a week to help raise funds for the charity.

He plans to head for the sea in North Wales before travelling around the UK coastline – a total of 5,266 miles.

“I’m planning to set out on April Fool’s Day, which is very apt as my wife thinks I’m mad. “She doesn’t really understand why I want to cycle more than 5,000 miles but I’ve caught the cycling bug and I love a challenge.” Steve Munro

Steve – who has previously cycled from John O’Groats to Lands End and taken on a 3,000 mile ride across Canada – will spend most nights under canvas apart from the occasional days when he ends his journey too far from any convenient campsites.

He said he was inspired after seeing the care Tim received at St Giles Hospice, as well as the support given to his family.

“Lockdown wasn’t an easy time for anyone but the staff just kept working despite the pressures they must have been under and went above and beyond the call of duty to look after their patients and families, which we will never forget. “Ever since Tim passed away I’ve wanted to do something in his memory and also in the memory of other friends and colleagues who have had their lives cut short by cancer. “My coastal challenge is the perfect way to raise funds to support the invaluable care that St Giles Hospice provides to people, young and old, in their hour of need.” Steve Munro

Chloe Herbert, head of fundraising at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We’re so grateful to Steve for undertaking this amazing journey to support St Giles Hospice and really touched that our support meant so much to him and his family. “Cycling between Land’s End and John O’Groats is usually seen as the pinnacle of UK bike challenges so to take on the whole coastline of Britain is really something special and we wish him the best of luck. “We need to raise £850,000 every month just to keep our services going, so the support of fundraisers like Steve is absolutely vital.” Chloe Herbert, St Giles Hospice

People can support Steve’s challenge via his JustGiving page.