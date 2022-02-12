The decision to push ahead with a development in Lichfield should not be allowed to open the door for legitimate concerns to be ignored in future, a local group has said.

An artist’s impression of the new Beacon Street development

Lichfield District Council’s planning committee opted to go against an officer’s report which had called for the scheme on land surrounding the former Angel Croft Hotel to be rejected.

The decision came after a number of groups had given their backing to the project which will see new homes and a boutique hotel created off Beacon Street.

Lichfield Civic Society said that while the development was “not perfect” it was good enough to be approved.

But the group’s president Roger Hockney said planning chiefs needed to ensure the scheme going ahead does not set a precedent for concerns to be ignored in future.

“This is one of the most important sites in the city. “The civic society has taken the view that, while not perfect, the proposals are good enough to merit approval – the advantages significantly outweighs any possible harm to heritage assets. “The approval of the scheme raises another important issue. On this occasion, the planning committee overrode objections from the conservation officer, Historic England and others. “Each planning application must be judged on its merits with the benefits and harms weighed in the balance, but the approval must not set a precedent for overruling legitimate concerns relating to other schemes in the future. “There have been several inappropriate developments in and around the city centre in recent years – we do not want or need more.” Roger Hockney, Lichfield Civic Society

Friel Homes have previously been behind the redevelopment of the former Angel Croft Hotel building itself.

Mr Hockney said that work had given him hope the new development would be appropriate.