Free-scoring Lichfield City FC produced another fine attacking performance to secure all three points on the road at Haughmond.

Dan Lomas headed the opener early on before Jack Edwards fired home a second just before half-time for Ivor Green’s men.

The win was wrapped up when Charlie Shaw netted in the second half.

A lively opening to the game almost saw the hosts go in front, only for City keeper James Beeson to save with his legs.

The early chance sparked the visitors to life and they went in front on seven minutes when Lomas climbed highest to head home a Jack Edwards corner at the back post.

A lively opening continued to entertain as Beeson was again called into action from the restart with a full length save to prevent an instant leveller.

Lichfield almost doubled their advantage when a goalmouth scramble saw Kyle Patterson’s effort somehow go wide of the target.

Haughmond sent a strike over the top as both sides continued to trade first half chances.

Lomas had a chance to repeat his earlier trick when he again got his head to an Edwards delivery, but this time his effort went over the bar.

The crucial second goal arrived for City just before the break when Edwards raced into the box before giving home keeper Sam Jones no chance with a low finish.

Lichfield made a bright start to the second half as they looked to put the game out of sight. A neat move saw Lewi Burnside find Patterson, but the skipper could only send his effort wide of the target.

Burnside himself saw a shot well saved as the visitors upped the pressure.

The third Lichfield goal eventually arrived on 72 minutes when Lomas and Edwards combined to find Shaw who saw his first strike blocked but made no mistake with a second effort on the rebound.

Substitute Cameron Dunn was denied a debut to remember when he saw a header saved late on.