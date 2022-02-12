Police are urging people in Burntwood to invest in additional security measures after a patio door was damaged during a break-in.

A house on Grange Road was targeted on Thursday (10th February).

PCSO Jade Squire, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“Damage was caused to the rear patio doors, with the glass smashed and the door left lying on the floor. “Fortunately, nothing appears to have been taken, but it is a reminder to invest in enhanced security where possible and to report suspicious activity to police.” PCSO Jade Squire, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information on the break-in can contact police on 101.