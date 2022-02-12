Talented young musicians and singers are being invited to audition for a spot on the bill at the Fuse festival in Lichfield.

Fuse in Lichfield

The Fun Club Hub will be hosting open sessions in Lichfield and Burntwood next month for aspiring musicians and singers.

The organisation will also be linking young people keen to gain experience in lighting and backstage aspects to help support the free festival in Beacon Park.

Auditions will take place at:

Burntwood Youth Club at 7pm on 2nd March

Little Green Frog Cafe in Lichfield at 7pm on 10th March.

Fuse returns to Lichfield with live music and arts from 8th to 10th July. For more details on how to book an audition visit the Fun Club Hub Facebook or Twitter pages.