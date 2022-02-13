The target for work to start on a major redevelopment of Lichfield city centre is before the end of the year, councillors have been told.

An indicative plan of the proposed Birmingham Road site redevelopment

The Birmingham Road site – made up of the former Tempest Ford and police station land along with the bus station and multi-storey car park – has been in limbo since the Friarsgate scheme failed to materialise after more than a decade in the planning.

But Lichfield District Council is now pushing ahead with fresh plans to create a mixed use development on the land.

It would see the construction of a cinema and other leisure outlets, along with offices and residential.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said he had set the challenge to officers to get work on the ground started by the end of 2022.

“It is a lofty ambition – as I’m frequently reminded by officers – but we do need to get moving. “We have multiple opportunities on the site to bring parts of that forward. “It remains my ambition and aspiration that by the end of the year you will see visible progress.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

If development does get underway, it would likely see the cinema along with food and beverage outlets constructed first with the residential aspect coming later as part of a zoned approach.

Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance, said he felt the target of work beginning by the end of the year could be a challenging one.

“We’ve been circling this project or projects like it for 15 years, so I’m particularly pleased it’s being proposed to be broken down into separate elements. “The timescale to get diggers on the ground by the end of this year is an ambitious one given I would surmise that we are going to need to have a full set of surveys, get planning applications through and have heads of terms in place with prospective occupiers.” Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Pullen said that previous work carried out as part of the long – but ultimately fruitless – Friarsgate preparation could provide a headstart for the new proposals.

“Our role as an executive is to get the right people in the right place, and set out the right ambition. “We can benefit in some ways from the fact that some of the building blocks of the original scheme we may decide we still like and wish to slightly alter to make them fit for purpose. “Splitting the site into smaller parcels is one of the keys to getting the scheme up and running.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The plans will go to full council on 22nd February for a final decision on whether or not to push ahead with the proposed development.