A new Rector has been appointed for the churches of St Michael and St Mary in Lichfield as well as St John in Wall.

Revd Dr Abbie Walsh

Revd Dr Abbie Walsh succeeds Revd Simon Baker who retired last Easter.

She will be the 15th Rector of St Michael’s since the position was created in 1867 – and becomes the first woman to hold the post.

After training as a doctor and working as a GP, Dr Walsh was ordained as a Deacon in 2018 and priest the following year. She has served as a curate at St Peter’s Collegiate Church and St John’s in the Square in Wolverhampton.