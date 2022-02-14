Bosses at the Lichfield Garrick say they will continue to offer movies despite proposals for a new cinema in the city centre.

The Lichfield Garrick

The city theatre has been showing movies and screenings of live performances such as ballet since 2019.

But Lichfield District Council has outlined plans for a new dedicated cinema to be opened alongside the Garrick as part of a redevelopment of the Birmingham Road site.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the local authority, said the cinema would be a “critical” element of the project.

But a theatre spokesperson said they were committed to continuing to expand the cinema offering already on offer in the city.

“In 2019 we invested in state-of-the-art cinema equipment which enables us to show blockbuster films, live screenings and digital cinema format recordings at the same quality of sound and video as other cinemas. “Since 2019, the theatre’s studio has shown blockbuster movies, including a recent red-carpet event for the opening of its week of James Bond: No Time to Die. “We are delighted that residents support the need for a cinema in Lichfield and are thrilled to be able to offer this service. “Following feedback from customers, we have discussed ways of bringing further screens into the theatre and are confident that as the demand for cinema returns after Covid, together with the release of films which were delayed due to the pandemic, that we will be welcoming many of the city’s residents into our venue to enjoy both the latest blockbusters and live screened event cinema.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

The investment in cinema equipment included a 4k projector, surround sound technology and new seating to allow the Studio space to be utilised for films.

“The cinema can seat up to 150 people and will show a varied programme of new release films, live recordings and screenings of National Theatre productions and other incredible shows, performed both nationally and worldwide. “The Lichfield Garrick strives to bring the best of live shows, cinema releases and family experiences to the residents of Lichfield and its surrounding area.”

Doug Pullen

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said he hoped the new cinema and the Lichfield Garrick would form part of a new cultural quarter within the redeveloped city centre.

“The cultural side of the development is exciting as it brings together the theatre, a cinema along with food and beverage outlets.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Full details on screenings offered at the Lichfield Garrick are available online.