A Lichfield councillor says a new county-wide group will help to make a difference to efforts to tackle climate change.

The Staffordshire Leaders Board is made up of local authorities with a view to them working together.

It includes an aim to link up on areas such as job creation and climate change.

Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet member for climate change and recycling, said there were clear benefits from the new group.

Cllr Ashley Yeates

“The officers are already working with colleagues across the borders with climate change. “The new board set up in Staffordshire is somewhere people can share information and do joint projects. “If there’s grants available and we can bid together, or if someone specialises in another council they can help us – this is happening in a few instances already. “It can only be good for all of us and I think being a part of this is a really good move.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

The board also includes Staffordshire County Council, along with other borough and district council from across the region.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said: