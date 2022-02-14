The Huddlesford Heritage Gathering

Organisers of the Huddlesford Heritage Gathering say the event has been postponed.

The event, hosted jointly by Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust and Lichfield Cruising Club, brings together historic boats, floating traders, private boats and classic vehicles, with exhibitors and displays.

But a spokesperson said the 2022 event in September would not go ahead as planned.

“Ongoing construction work means that we can’t guarantee the site will be ready, so we need to postpone for another year.

“By September 2023, work will be completed and the gathering will be back better than ever.”

The postponement follows a decision not to run the 2021 event due to the Covid pandemic and uncertainty caused by HS2 preparation work.