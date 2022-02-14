A pancake day race in Lichfield. Picture: Lichfield City Council

People are being invited to register to take part in the Lichfield Pancake Race.

Taking place on 1st March, the event will feature adult, junior and mascot races from midday on Bore Street.

A spokesperson for Lichfield City Council said:

“The races will be followed by the traditional opening of the Shrovetide Fair on the Market Square by the civic party, supported by Town Crier Adrian Holmes who will give a shout to mark the occasion.” Lichfield City Council spokesperson

Junior race participants must be aged between six and ten.

Registration forms are available on the Lichfield City Council website and can be submitted until midday on 28th February.