A free exhibition of sketches from the frontline of the Falklands War is taking place at the National Memorial Arboretum.

One of Linda Kitson’s sketches from the Falklands War

The work of Linda Kitson, who was appointed as the official war artist by the Imperial War Museum, will go on display until 19th June.

She served alongside frontline personnel, documenting the conflict through a series of drawings made at the heart of the action.

“I look back at these drawings from so long ago and can still feel the sub-zero temperatures. “These drawings are exactly as they came from ‘the field’, which is a very different thing from a highly polished piece finalised in a studio. “Not only were my fingers frozen, but I only had anything from two to 20 minutes for each picture as we were continually on the move.” Linda Kitson

On 12th May 1982, Linda set sail on the civilian cruise liner Queen Elizabeth 2, which had been requisitioned from Cunard by the Royal Navy for use as a troop carrier.

Originally planning to venture only to Ascension Island in the middle of the Atlantic, which served as a staging point for the British Armed Forces, the artist instead chose to join personnel as they sought to retake the Falklands.

She produced around six drawings a day, amounting to hundreds by the end of her posting.

“I am so pleased that 40 years after the Falklands conflict, people are able to see my drawings once again. “Time may alter the experience of poignant memories but it doesn’t take them away. In our busy world to be able to come to this beautiful arboretum must surely offer a perfect sanctuary for remembrance. “Whether to come alone or to share experiences with all generations – this is a real haven.” Linda Kitson

Falklands 40: Sketches from the Frontline by Linda Kitson is free to attend but pre-booking via the National Memorial Arboretum website.

The exhibition will take place as the same time as a commemorative event on 14th June when the end of the Falklands War will be remembered.

Thousands of invited veterans and bereaved family will attend a service featuring veteran testimonies from the conflict.